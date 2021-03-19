Advertisement

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an...
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. At least one man died after a gas explosion in an apartment building Russian Emergency Situations officials said.(AP Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say an explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more.

They said the blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning.

It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Authorities report that two adults and a child were found dead, while four more people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage