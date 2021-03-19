Farm Share holds food giveaway in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share was in Citra today holding a food giveaway.

The giveaway, which was done in partnership with the Office of State Representative Yvonne Hinson, was able to feed up to 600 families, offering fresh produce, canned goods and water.

“There are just so many people that have been doing without and even with the 1,400 dollars that they’re able to get, and some having issues with unemployment, and being able to get their unemployment, we’re just trying to do our part,” said Francine Julius Edwards, District Attorney for Marion County for Rep. Hinson.

“It is so important to be able to contact all the farmers, just really be a community and helping out and being able to feed our young people, feed our students so that they can come and educate and grow.”

Farm share is urging the state legislature to fully fund the non-profit to continue to meet the needs of food-insecure Floridians.

