Fire destroys Melrose mobile home

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Melrose Fire is now investigating a fire that destroyed a double wide mobile home in Melrose.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the Swisher Lake subdivision around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived at the home, the building was engulfed in flames.

The Melrose Fire Department as joined by the Putnam County Fire Rescue, West Putnnam Volunteer Fire Department, Interlachen Fire Department, Interlachen Lakes Estate Unit 16-17 Volunteer Fire Department and Clay County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported and a total of 22,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.