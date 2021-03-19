Advertisement

Florida senate advances MCORES repeal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPS NEWS/WCJB) - The Florida Senate is poised to pass legislation walking back plans for three major road construction projects signed into law just two years ago.

The legislation would cancel plans to extend the turnpike to the west coast and a toll road from Collier County to the center of the state, but keep in place plans to extend the Sun Cost Parkway on a slightly different path.

Funds from the canceled projects would be redirected to the transportation trust fund to support improvements to existing roadways.

Related story: DeSantis: Floridians aged 50 and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Monday

Bill sponsor Senator Gayle Harrell amended the bill in its last committee stop to add more environmental protections.

“And by revisioning what we are doing we can accomplish the goals of better transportation, improved safety and also look at the environmental impact of what we are doing when we build our roads,” said Harrell.

Environmental groups are split on the legislation.

While all that testified Thursday said the new proposal is better for the environment than the existing plan, some groups remain concerned the Sun Coast Parkway extension could result in negative environmental impacts.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.
Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time
The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.
University of Florida students raise money for cancer research
The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.
New resource center opens its doors in Lake City