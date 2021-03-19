Gainesville leaders unveil two new electric RTS buses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are two new electric RTS buses in Gainesville. TV20 rode along with Gainesville City Commissioners on the inaugural ride.

Mayor Lauren Poe explained adding these two busses to the fleet moves the city closer to a goal of being a zero-emission city.

“We have several goals. One is 100% renewable energy. One is sustainable energy. This also helps us get closer to these goals. These also just run better. They are quieter. They are more smooth,” said Mayor Poe.

He said they are easier to maintain and will be more cost-efficient. A federal government grant helped pay for the buses.

