James Boskey’s father reacts to Dixie County grand jury decision on murder investigation

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The murder of James Boskey in Horseshoe beach was first reported by TV 20 in January. Since then, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has investigated the case. On Thursday, a grand jury in the 3rd judicial circuit determined that the evidence presented in court documents does not warrant prosecution.

Named in the case as the defendant is Stephen Adron Valentine. In January, TV 20 was told by Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler, in this case, Valentine is related to Dixie County Chief Deputy Johnny Valentine.

“All she could tell me was that no one was indicted through a grand jury process yesterday for my son’s murder,” said Robert Boskey. James Boskey’s father Robert said he’s been left in the dark and is seeking justice for his son.

“I’m defeated and disgusted and angry as any parent would be who loved their child and I find it terrible that someone can kill another person and not be held accountable. Sounds insane to me.”

Boskey was stabbed and killed at Horseshoe beach on January 2, 2021. A witness statement included in the court documents mention a man getting another man down on the ground and then stabbing him in the chest.

The FDLE still has this case open.

