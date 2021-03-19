Advertisement

Parade of Senior Services held in Ocala

By Josh Kimble
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Seniors in Marion County had a chance to learn more about the wellness services available to them in their community today.

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department held the Parade of Senior Services event at the College of Central Florida.

The event, for adults 50 and over, showcased more than 30 vendors featuring services like tax appraisers, insurance carriers and long-term care facilities, among others.

“Many of our seniors that did come to Florida, probably during COVID times, they don’t know what we have to offer them. They don’t know what Marion County has to offer them, nor do they know what the city of Ocala has to offer them. So a fair like this just lets them know, this is what we have, you’re important to the county, this is what we have to offer you,” said Latoya Artis, the Therapeutic and Senior Program Supervisor for the City of Ocala.

“So instead of going to Humana specifically, going to this one specifically, they can go to all three companies and they’ll get all they need in one shop. And each of these agencies is telling them what we have to offer you and how we can help you.”

To find out more about services provided by Ocala, click HERE.

