Storm damages Alachua home and two cars: “You can rebuild a house, but you can’t rebuild a body”

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Everything appears normal from the front of one Alachua home, but it is an entirely different scene behind the home.

“The only thing that I could hear was just boom like it was thundering. That is what I thought it was,” said Billie Josey, a homeowner facing thousands of dollars of damage.

He was monitoring the severe weather threat from inside his home around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Outside, mother nature was getting ready to strike in his backyard. Two cars were damaged as well as part of his home’s roof.

The family is managing to find a bright spot, and that is no one was injured.

“I’m just grateful. Just grateful, grateful, grateful,” said Billie Josey.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Severe storms passed through NCFL causing major damage to a home in the city of Alachua. The owner tells me an oak tree fell on his roof and two cars. I’ll show you more of the damage and tell you what he heard tonight at 6 and 11 on @WCJB20. @AlachuaCoEM pic.twitter.com/ieSq1FnzA8 — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) March 18, 2021

Moments before everything came crashing down, Billie Josey’s daughter parked her car.

“I walked into the house, and all of a sudden, I heard this loud boom, a crashing noise. I screamed. When I looked outside, I seen the damage. The carport fell. I saw the damage on my mom’s vehicle as well as my vehicle,” explained Chasidy Josey.

Knowing that a few seconds could have changed the entire situation is a terrifying thought for this mom of two.

“My daughter, she initially ran to me, she said ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy.’ Then she said, ‘I’m so glad that you were not in the car,’” said Chasidy Josey.

Now, this family of faith is leaning on God.

“This just affirms that God is real. If no one believed that God is real, just take a look around. Just see the damage. Take a look around and see the elements that we are living in right now,” explained Chasidy Josey.

MORE DAMAGE: Thankfully nobody inside the home was injured during this storm. This tree snapped and fell which caused most of the damage. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/PqoYYy41y4 — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) March 18, 2021

The great irony, however, is that they had just about finished a home renovation. They are thankful they didn’t lose their lives.

“You can rebuild a house, but you can’t rebuild a body,” said the father.

If you would like to help this family as they rebuild their lives click here to access their GoFundMe page.

