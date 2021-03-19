Two elderly people killed in Marion County crash
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two elderly men were killed in a crash in Marion Co.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 88-year-old man from Ocala was driving on NW 84th court, stopping at the intersection of US HWY 27.
According to troopers, he failed to yield for a van headed east on U.S. HWY 27.
The two vehicles collided killing the driver and his 86-year-old passenger.
The other driver suffered serious injuries.
