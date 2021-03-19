UF’s GatorWell promotes healthy sleeping habits on World Sleep Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On World Sleep Day, officials at the University of Florida taught students how to get good sleep outside of the classroom setting. Gator Well on campus encouraged students to practice healthy habits with an interactive game.

“And they’ve actually really enjoyed it and I think now with things being in COVID times it’s nice to actually come out here to the plaza and get some student interaction going on despite what our campus regulations are,” said UF graduate student Romae Morgan. “We’re still following that and being able to still have that sitting engagement go on.”

After checking in with a QR code, students rolled dice to walk through tiles as volunteers asked them questions about their sleep practices. Players learned how to limit unhealthy sleep practices like over-caffeinating and pulling all-nighters.

“So I think the big takeaway from this event is to have one strategy you can do to improve your sleep in the next two weeks and then to understand that sleep is important,” said Gator Well Health Promotion Specialist, Roselind Brown. “It’s something students should prioritize and it’s one of the easiest ways to get good grades here at the university.”

Winners of the sleep game got free hand sanitizer, masks and an ‘I love sleep’ pin.

