Advertisement

Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s office investigators released body camera footage after a fugitive pulled a gun on a deputy and his dog.

On Tuesday, a deputy went to a home on SE 126th place to arrest 33-year-old Brandon Richter on warrants related to grand theft auto charges and resisting arrest.

When the deputy found Richter, he ran.

A K-9 was released to catch him, and after the dog brought Ritcher to the ground and the deputy attempted to make the arrest, Ritcher pulled out a loaded handgun.

A long struggle for the gun began while the K-9 bit Ritcher.

According to deputies, Ritcher then began choking the dog and even bit the dog on the ear.

When backup arrived, a taser was used to bring Ritcher into custody.

He is being held at the Marion County jail facing the following charges: two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police K-9, aggravated assault on an law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

The sheriff’s office reports the deputy and K-9 are doing okay.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.
Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time
The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.
University of Florida students raise money for cancer research
The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.
New resource center opens its doors in Lake City