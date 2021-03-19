Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s office investigators released body camera footage after a fugitive pulled a gun on a deputy and his dog.

On Tuesday, a deputy went to a home on SE 126th place to arrest 33-year-old Brandon Richter on warrants related to grand theft auto charges and resisting arrest.

When the deputy found Richter, he ran.

A K-9 was released to catch him, and after the dog brought Ritcher to the ground and the deputy attempted to make the arrest, Ritcher pulled out a loaded handgun.

A long struggle for the gun began while the K-9 bit Ritcher.

According to deputies, Ritcher then began choking the dog and even bit the dog on the ear.

When backup arrived, a taser was used to bring Ritcher into custody.

He is being held at the Marion County jail facing the following charges: two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police K-9, aggravated assault on an law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

The sheriff’s office reports the deputy and K-9 are doing okay.

