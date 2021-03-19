Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Ocala city officials, a public access reuse water spill of nearly 1.5 million gallons is now contained.

The spill happened on Tuesday at the Ocala Wetland Recharge park on NW 21st St.

The spill was caused by a collapse in the ground below the surface of a wetland cell.

The spill water is treated and officials say neither the spill nor collapse present a danger to the public.

