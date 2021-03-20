Advertisement

Alachua County man arrested for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars for repeatedly molesting his step daughter.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, 26-year-old Jovonte Shipp abused his 12-year-old step daughter for years.

The most recent abuse was reported on March 7. When deputies interviewed the child she told them Shipp was molesting her.

Shipp is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and is in the Alachua County jail on a $25,000 bond.

