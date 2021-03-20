Alachua County man arrested for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars for repeatedly molesting his step daughter.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies, 26-year-old Jovonte Shipp abused his 12-year-old step daughter for years.

The most recent abuse was reported on March 7. When deputies interviewed the child she told them Shipp was molesting her.

Shipp is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and is in the Alachua County jail on a $25,000 bond.

