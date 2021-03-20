Archer residents help restore 85-year-old veteran’s home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Archer residents teamed up to do a good deed and help restore a 85-year-old Korean War veteran’s home.

John Cotman’s home was broken into after he was away for seven months.

Since January, Brandon Neal and the Archer community have pulled together to make Cotman’s place feel like home again.

Nearly 50 residents showed up with tractors and a good heart to lend a helping hand.

“I hope it makes him realize that people care and that’s the main thing,” said Neal. “It’s a ripple effect that happens when you do these kinds of things. It all started with just me and Travis and now we have about 50 people out here bringing their tractors and trailers and all kinds of people just putting in a good effort to try to make this guys situation better.”

All efforts are completely free of charge. Click here to donate to Cotman’s GoFundMe.

