First Rainbow Springs Art Festival since 2019

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Dunnellon started Spring on a colorful note for the Rainbow Springs Art Festival. This was the first festival in Historic Dunnellon since November 2019.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19, nearly 40 artists were hosted outside and even more inside the gallery to showcase their work. Bridget Hanley the president of Rainbow Springs Art said she didn’t know what the turnout would be this year.

“The virus hit, the pandemic, and this is our first festival doing it so it’s like we’re starting over and we had no idea how this was going to go. we’re about an hour and a half into it and it looks like it’s going to be a good day so we’re really happy about that.”

All the artists donated an item to a raffle and all of the proceeds went to a $1,000 art scholarship for high school seniors pursuing art education.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.