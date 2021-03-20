Advertisement

Florida sweeps Texas A&M in SEC opener

Gators improve to 16-5 overall
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 5 Gator Baseball team completed its Southeastern Conference Opening Weekend series with a sweep of the Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

Florida (16-5) clinched the series Friday night with a 3-1 win, and opened up the series with a 13-4 win over Texas A&M (15-7) on Thursday night.

The Gators got off to an early start in the bottom of the first, thanks to Aggie pitcher Jonathan Childress. Childress attempted to throw over to first, but overthrew to his first baseman, which sent Jacob Young home to put Florida on the board, 1-0.

Gators third baseman Kirby McMullen increased Florida’s lead to four after he hammered a home run over the left-field fence advancing Young and Nathan Hickey to the plate in the bottom of the fourth.

But, the home runs didn’t stop there. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jud Fabian knocked it out of the park putting Florida up 7-3.

Hunter Barco started on the mound for Florida. The pitcher ended the day after six innings with nine strikeouts, and only allowed three runs,d despite giving up nine hits.

The Gators take on South Carolina next in the first conference road series of the season. The series will begin Friday, March 16.

