Gainesville man arrested for attempted robbery of dispensary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gainesville was arrested after attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary.

According to Gainesville Police, multiple officers responded to the Cura-Leaf Dispensary on SW 34th St., after a man claiming to have a gun tried robbing the store.

27-year-old Ryan Fiso was identified as the attempted robber. Officers were able to quickly draw him out of the building.

No injuries were reported. Fiso is charged with robbery with a firearm.

