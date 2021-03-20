Gainesville man arrested for attempted robbery of dispensary
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gainesville was arrested after attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary.
According to Gainesville Police, multiple officers responded to the Cura-Leaf Dispensary on SW 34th St., after a man claiming to have a gun tried robbing the store.
27-year-old Ryan Fiso was identified as the attempted robber. Officers were able to quickly draw him out of the building.
No injuries were reported. Fiso is charged with robbery with a firearm.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.