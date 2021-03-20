Gator freshmen shine in win over Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team picked up its first SEC series win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Florida improves to 15-5 on the season after winning 3-1 on Friday. Previously, the Gators beat the Aggies 13-4 on Thursday.

There wasn’t much action from either team until in the bottom of the fourth inning when freshman Sterlin Thompson singled to left center field driving Jordan Butler in to put Florida on the board 1-0.

But, Aggie Will Frizzell responded in the sixth inning with a home run off Jack Leftwich tying the game 1-1.

Then freshman Mac Guscette sealed the victory when he singled to center field sending Josh Rivera home in the bottom of the seventh to go up 2-1.

Freshmen Thompson, Guscette, and Colby Halter combined for five of the Gators eight hits on the night.

The Gators finish out the series with Texas A&M Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

