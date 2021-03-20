New resource center opens its doors in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A free resource center in Lake City is now open.

The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.

The center was opened by the Gainesville based group Partnership for Strong Families.

This is the fifth center they’ve opened.

The facility will offer academic assistance, food, computer access, employment resources and more to the community.

More than 70 people attended the opening ceremony.

