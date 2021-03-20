Ocala Future Leaders Academy applications set to open

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The City of Ocala is offering job opportunities to the youth as part of their Future Leaders Academy. The goal of the program is to offer skills to teens so they can fill future roles within the organization.

Positions are open to anyone between the ages of 16 and 19, with only 25 available spots. Pay is $10 an hour and applications will open Friday.

Apply HERE.

