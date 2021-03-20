Ocala Wetland Recharge Park gets Educational Exhibits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is closed as construction crews work to install educational exhibits.

The park will have a new look when visitors return starting with four different interactive educational stations.

From mazes to a tunnel that shows microscopic organisms and insects that live in the water, these exhibits will provide information on why water protection, water conversation, and protecting water resources are important.

Rachel Slocumb the Conservation Coordinator said she hopes the exhibits are beneficial to everyone,” these are science center or museum-quality exhibits that are free to the public and each one really allows you to be really submerged into the learning and really take in on how you can make a positive environmental impact.”

One main goal of the park is to have residents learn how to protect their natural resources and feel more connected to the environment, “8,000 people a month are being exposed to these educational opportunities and that’s really special and that’s unique and its something we can really provide to our community and that’s really the purpose giving people a really important experience and wanting to protect their environment,” said Slocumb.

The park will have a grand opening on April 2nd and there they will have different water conservation-themed activities for the public to enjoy.

