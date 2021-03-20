PETA supporters protest against Anthropologie after using animal material in products

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents from all over Florida were at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, calling for Anthropologie to stop the violence against animals.

“Anthropologie has blood on their hands,” chanted protesters.

Alpaca fleece, wool, and leather are a few materials People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) supporters said stores owned by the company Urban Outfitters, like Anthropologie, need to stop selling and start saving.

Protest organizer, Malaina Watts, said PETA has video of alpacas being mutilated.

“We have video footage of alpacas screaming and throwing up because they’re being beaten, they’re being tied down, they’re being tied down by hand,” said Watts.

Supporters held graphic signs of animals.

“Goat, sheep, cow, Anthropologie stop the violence now,” said protestors.

The Anthropologie in Gainesville opened last fall and the store does sell some vegan products, but PETA’s ‘The Face of Fashion is Fear’ campaign is asking Anthropologie to remove all animal derived products and only sell vegan clothing.

“We have so many things,” said Watts. “We have leathers made out of pineapples and apples and mushrooms. There’s no reason to involve an animal in the making of our clothing.”

Another mission of the campaign is to encourage shoppers not to support Anthropologie, until they commit to selling only vegan materials.

“It’s a really horrific industry and anybody who supports these animals being used as clothing or food is supporting an industry of cruelty,” said Watts. “Knowing that there’s cruelty involved in it and why they’re still continuing to provide these products of cruelty is beyond me. It’s time to stop this.”

