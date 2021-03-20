Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, and that the shooter got away.

A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people. Those six people were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead.

The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police say the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage