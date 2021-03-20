Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A video of Cpl. Branden Donahue with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and his K-9 partner Scout caught the attention of people across North Central Florida.

Branden Richter, who has felony warrants, was trying to flee deputies who spotted him. After a more than 6 minute battle, he was taken into custody with a few additional charges.

“At some point in the video, you see him trying to give a false name to one of the other deputies that were standing there,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom, the Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office. “They called him out on that like we already know who you are, so no need for another charge on that.”

RELATED STORY: Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit

Sgt. Bloom said he tried running from deputies in the past. According to Sgt. Bloom, in this specific instance, with Richter holding a gun, deputies could have used deadly force because their life was in danger.

“This suspect had a gun, refusing to put the gun down and finger on the trigger. It is a life-and-death struggle at that point. We are going to do all we can to deescalate a situation anytime we come across that to a degree. We are still concerned with our safety and the safety of the public,” explained Sgt. Bloom.

He said deadly force is never something deputies want to use.

“Any deputy that has been in this business for a number of years will tell you they hope they come to work and never have to touch that firearm that they carry,” said Sgt. Bloom.

Scout, who was bitten on the ear and choked, was taken to the veterinarian’s office and is doing well. His partner Cpl. Donahue is also doing well and recovering. Sgt. Bloom said Richter isn’t saying much.

TRENDING STORY: Storm damages Alachua home and two cars: “You can rebuild a house, but you can’t rebuild a body”

Richter is being held at the Marion County jail facing multiple charges including, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police K-9, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.