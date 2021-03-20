Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car accident involving three cars caused delays in the northwest part of Gainesville Friday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.

One of the drivers was taken away by emergency medical services.

The driver of another vehicle involved was able to drive away with minor damage to his car.

