Advertisement

Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car accident involving three cars caused delays in the northwest part of Gainesville Friday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.

One of the drivers was taken away by emergency medical services.

The driver of another vehicle involved was able to drive away with minor damage to his car.

Related story: University of Florida students raise money for cancer research

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians
Florida’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply has dried up.
DeSantis: Florida will not receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in foreseeable future
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Water spill in Marion County contained after more than one million gallons gush out
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
Wanted fugitive pulls gun on Marion County Sheriff Deputies and K9 unit
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart
An 80-year-old man arrested after exposing himself at a NCFL Walmart

Latest News

Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.
University of Florida students raise money for cancer research
The Northstar Family Resource Center opened Thursday.
New resource center opens its doors in Lake City