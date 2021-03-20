University of Florida students raise money for cancer research

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups at the University of Florida raised money for the American Cancer Society Friday evening.

The Relay for Life event was hosted at the J. Wayne Reitz Student Union.

Changes were made this year in order to make it COVID-19 friendly.

The leader for this years event says the mission is the same: raise money for those fighting cancer.

Related story: UF’s GatorWell promotes healthy sleeping habits on World Sleep Day

“We have ceremonies, we honor cancer survivors. we honor people who are currently struggling with cancer, and we honor those we’ve lost as well,” event lead Marissa Delvesco said. “All of the money, all of the activities we do throughout the event all of it goes to the American Cancer Society for treatment and research.”

The event was open to UF students only, and a limited number of fundraising teams participated to help manage crowd sizes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.