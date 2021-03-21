Artists in downtown High Springs hold first Art Walk of 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - From paintings to jewelry, several artists from NCFL came to High Springs on Saturday for the first downtown Art Walk of the year.

Tables were set up on each of the four sides of the intersection of Main Street and US Hwy 27 in High Springs showing off just what art is offered in this part of Alachua county.

Tina Corbett, one of the Art Walk organizers and the owner/operator of Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies, says surprisingly sales may have been up for her last year compared to 2019.

“The art started selling, and people were, I think their redoing their houses and their home and looking at their walls they’re also moving here, tons of people are moving here and they’re looking for art for the walls so, we’ve done pretty decent in the store,” said Corbett.

Business owners are planning on holding these events at least four times a year. In December of 2020, she says the turn-out was rather surprising.

“It actually went really well, we were surprised,” said Corbett. “It was just a last-minute thing we decided to do and it went really well.”

