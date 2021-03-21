Bradford County woman facing first-degree murder charge after stabbing sister

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is dead after her sister stabbed her multiple times.

According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument that turned physical at their home at 2063 NE 173rd St in northeast Bradford Co. around 1 am Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Combs lying in a pool of blood.

Thirty five-year-old Godwin quickly admitted to stabbing her sister with a kitchen knife, and was over her sister covered in blood screaming for deputies to save Combs.

She continuously yelled “it’s all my fault”, as deputies tried rendering aid to her sister.

Godwin stabbed her sister once in the chest and once in the arm.

Combs died roughly half-an-hour after deputies arrived.

Deputies say Godwin was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and, according to both women’s aunt, who is the home-owner, the pair did not have a history of violence with each other.

Godwin is in the Bradford county jail facing first-degree murder charges.

She is being held without bond and will make her first appearance in court on Monday

