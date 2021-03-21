Gainesville Chinese group holds rallies and vigil in the wake of Atlanta shootings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four intersections in Gainesville were the site of rallies with the topic being “Stop Asian Hate.”

Gainesville Chinese Community organized the rallies this week in the wake of the Tuesday night shootings of 8 people in Atlanta. Seven of those people were Asian and six were Asian women. The group and volunteers held up signs on the corner of 13th Street and West University, Archer Road and Southwest 34th Street, Archer Road and Tower Road and Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 23rd Avenue.

The group’s signs read “End Hate Crimes” and “Stop Asian Hate.” Zhong-Ren Peng, a member of the group and University of Florida professor of Urban and Regional Planning, feels that the sentiment of Asian hate has been increasing for years.

“When we walk on the street, sometimes we can sense that people look at us differently and that is getting worse for the last four years,” said Peng.

Danling Fu is another group member and professor of Education at the university. She just wants the division in our country and state to stop.

“We are part of the nation, so that’s why when we were attacked just because we are Asian, that’s very sad because that’s only dividing the country. We should all be working together to make this country stronger.”

After receiving hundreds of honks throughout the city for the hour that they were on the streetside, the groups gathered at Turlington Plaza on UF’s campus to hold a candle-light vigil. Hundreds were masked and in attendance to pay respect to the lives lost on Mar. 16.

Gainesville Chinese Community plans on holding larger rallies next week with the inclusion of other Asian groups from around North-Central Florida.

