Advertisement

Gainesville Chinese group holds rallies and vigil in the wake of Atlanta shootings

Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four intersections in Gainesville were the site of rallies with the topic being “Stop Asian Hate.”

Gainesville Chinese Community organized the rallies this week in the wake of the Tuesday night shootings of 8 people in Atlanta. Seven of those people were Asian and six were Asian women. The group and volunteers held up signs on the corner of 13th Street and West University, Archer Road and Southwest 34th Street, Archer Road and Tower Road and Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 23rd Avenue.

The group’s signs read “End Hate Crimes” and “Stop Asian Hate.” Zhong-Ren Peng, a member of the group and University of Florida professor of Urban and Regional Planning, feels that the sentiment of Asian hate has been increasing for years.

“When we walk on the street, sometimes we can sense that people look at us differently and that is getting worse for the last four years,” said Peng.

RELATED STORY: PETA supporters protest against Anthropologie after using animal material in products

Danling Fu is another group member and professor of Education at the university. She just wants the division in our country and state to stop.

“We are part of the nation, so that’s why when we were attacked just because we are Asian, that’s very sad because that’s only dividing the country. We should all be working together to make this country stronger.”

After receiving hundreds of honks throughout the city for the hour that they were on the streetside, the groups gathered at Turlington Plaza on UF’s campus to hold a candle-light vigil. Hundreds were masked and in attendance to pay respect to the lives lost on Mar. 16.

Gainesville Chinese Community plans on holding larger rallies next week with the inclusion of other Asian groups from around North-Central Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit
An Alachua County man is behind bars for molesting his step daughter.
Alachua County man arrested for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter
The crash occurred at the intersection of NW 39th Ave and NW 6th St.
Three car crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time
A man in Gainesville was arrested after attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary.
Gainesville man arrested for attempted robbery of dispensary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Gov. DeSantis says no to vaccine passports for Floridians

Latest News

Teen writing contests applications open to Alachua County students
Teen writing contests applications open to Alachua County students
Art being sold in High Springs
Artists in downtown High Springs hold first Art Walk of 2021
Archer residents help restore 85-year-old veteran’s home
Archer residents help restore 85-year-old veteran’s home
PETA supporters protest against Anthropologie after using animal material in products
PETA supporters protest against Anthropologie after using animal material in products