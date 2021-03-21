Gator softball stays solid in SEC play after sweeping Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team continues to excel in SEC play. The Gators clinched their first sweep of the year against Mississippi State.

The Gators (21-2) wrapped up the series Sunday afternoon winning 8-0.

Florida officially won the series Saturday night when they defeated the Bulldogs (15-11) 10-0. Previously, they beat their opponent 1-0 on Friday.

UF started out strong in game one of the series against the Bulldogs. Elizabeth Hightower (9-0) and Annie Willis (7-1) battled in a pitcher’s duel up until the fourth inning. Then redshirt junior Kinsey Goelz made a statement at her former transfer school scoring her first career home run against the Bulldogs giving the Gators the victory.

Game two started much like the first game battling in a pitcher’s duel until the Gators exploded in the 7th inning accumulating nine runs. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Hannah Adams and Kendyl Lindaman. Adams extended her hit-streak to seven games, tying her career-long streak she set earlier this season.

Finally, in game three, Florida shut of Mississippi State scoring eight runs by the fifth inning resulting in a mercy rule.

Next, the Gator softball team will travel to UCF to take on the Knights Wednesday, March 24. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

