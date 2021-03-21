Advertisement

Gator softball stays solid in SEC play after sweeping Mississippi State

UF improved to 40-20 all-time against the Bulldogs and 20-8 when playing in Starkville against MSU
Gator softball players lineup for pre-game warmups before taking on MSU.
Gator softball players lineup for pre-game warmups before taking on MSU.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team continues to excel in SEC play. The Gators clinched their first sweep of the year against Mississippi State.

The Gators (21-2) wrapped up the series Sunday afternoon winning 8-0.

Florida officially won the series Saturday night when they defeated the Bulldogs (15-11) 10-0. Previously, they beat their opponent 1-0 on Friday.

UF started out strong in game one of the series against the Bulldogs. Elizabeth Hightower (9-0) and Annie Willis (7-1) battled in a pitcher’s duel up until the fourth inning. Then redshirt junior Kinsey Goelz made a statement at her former transfer school scoring her first career home run against the Bulldogs giving the Gators the victory.

Game two started much like the first game battling in a pitcher’s duel until the Gators exploded in the 7th inning accumulating nine runs. The inning was highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Hannah Adams and Kendyl Lindaman. Adams extended her hit-streak to seven games, tying her career-long streak she set earlier this season.

Finally, in game three, Florida shut of Mississippi State scoring eight runs by the fifth inning resulting in a mercy rule.

Next, the Gator softball team will travel to UCF to take on the Knights Wednesday, March 24. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Bradford County woman facing first-degree murder charge after stabbing sister
A man in Gainesville was arrested after attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary.
Gainesville man arrested for attempted robbery of dispensary
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Alachua County man is behind bars for molesting his step daughter.
Alachua County man arrested for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit

Latest News

Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor (0) shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during...
Gators Men’s Basketball bounced from NCAA Tournament by Oral Roberts in second round
Florida Lacrosse teammates huddle up before their match.
No. 11 Gator Lacrosse team defeats No. 25 Temple
Kirby McMullen trots home after hitting a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd against Texas...
Florida sweeps Texas A&M to open SEC play
Florida wins Saturday 8-4
Florida sweeps Texas A&M in SEC opener