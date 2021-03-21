Advertisement

Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County man is dead after a crash Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was driving a pick-up truck South on County Road 241 near Southwest 175 Avenue. For unknown reasons, the man lost control of his truck and ran into a tree.

Crews took him to UF Health Shands where he later died from his injuries. FHP is investigating the crash.

