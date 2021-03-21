Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County man is dead after a crash Saturday night.

RELATED STORY: Three-car-crash in Gainesville delays traffic for extended period of time

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was driving a pick-up truck South on County Road 241 near Southwest 175 Avenue. For unknown reasons, the man lost control of his truck and ran into a tree.

RELATED STORY: A major crash on I-75 has traffic backed up in Marion County

Crews took him to UF Health Shands where he later died from his injuries. FHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.