Advertisement

No. 11 Gator Lacrosse team defeats No. 25 Temple

Florida improves to 5-2 in conference play
Florida Lacrosse teammates huddle up before their match.
Florida Lacrosse teammates huddle up before their match.(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida took down Temple on the road Sunday afternoon to complete a weekend sweep.

The Gators (5-2) beat the Owls (4-3) 15-9 on Saturday and 14-7 on Sunday.

Gator Shannon Kavanagh scored two goals in the first half giving Florida a 2-1 lead early in the game.

Maggi Hall extended the lead to 6 after scoring a goal with 4 minutes left to go in the first half.

Kavanagh accumulated two more goals in the second half to secure the victory for UF.

Florida continues its season Friday, March 26 when they will host Cincinnati starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Bradford County woman facing first-degree murder charge after stabbing sister
A man in Gainesville was arrested after attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary.
Gainesville man arrested for attempted robbery of dispensary
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Alachua County man is behind bars for molesting his step daughter.
Alachua County man arrested for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter
A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his partner found themselves in a life or death...
Shocking MCSO body camera video shows suspect choke and bite K-9 unit

Latest News

Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor (0) shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during...
Gators Men’s Basketball bounced from NCAA Tournament by Oral Roberts in second round
Gator softball players lineup for pre-game warmups before taking on MSU.
Gator softball stays solid in SEC play after sweeping Mississippi State
Kirby McMullen trots home after hitting a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd against Texas...
Florida sweeps Texas A&M to open SEC play
Florida wins Saturday 8-4
Florida sweeps Texas A&M in SEC opener