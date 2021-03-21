No. 11 Gator Lacrosse team defeats No. 25 Temple

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida took down Temple on the road Sunday afternoon to complete a weekend sweep.

The Gators (5-2) beat the Owls (4-3) 15-9 on Saturday and 14-7 on Sunday.

Gator Shannon Kavanagh scored two goals in the first half giving Florida a 2-1 lead early in the game.

Maggi Hall extended the lead to 6 after scoring a goal with 4 minutes left to go in the first half.

Kavanagh accumulated two more goals in the second half to secure the victory for UF.

Florida continues its season Friday, March 26 when they will host Cincinnati starting at 4 p.m.

