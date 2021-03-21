Advertisement

Ocala CEP showcases historic soul food restaurant chain

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Soul food is the bread and butter of one Ocala-based restaurant. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership showed us how they have expanded their business.

Based in Ocala, Celebrity Soul Food was the country’s first soul food chain restaurant. Its founder, Dr. Frederick Jacobs, roots his business in the Ocala community by keeping one of the company’s business offices in Marion County.

Dr. Jacobs presented at this month’s Exceptional Mornings breakfast, where he highlighted the importance of resilience in business and entrepreneurship.

