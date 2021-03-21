Teen writing contests applications open to Alachua County students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Aspiring authors, poets and writers can put pen to paper, or nowadays, cursor to screen, in an annual writing competition.

The Alachua County Library District opened applications on Wednesday for their teen creative writing contests.

Teens in sixth through 12th grade can enter short stories and poems. Four winners will be chosen, one from each category between the sixth and eighth grade, and from the ninth to 12th grade.

Applications are open until April 16. Winners will be announced on May 15 in a virtual ceremony.

If your child would like to apply, they can do so here.

