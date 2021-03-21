Trenton holds weekend long Quilt and Artisan Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Some clouds, wind and drizzle did not stop the annual Trenton Quilt and Artisan Festival.

This year the city was boosting an expanded fest, lasting the entire weekend instead of the usual one-day long event. Vendors selling food, handmade items and of course, quilts filled the streets along Main Street in Trenton.

While Sunday’s early turn-out was not packed due to the cool wind and light showers, Shirley Meggs, a quilter from Chiefland, was happy for the extended event.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Chinese group holds rallies and vigil in the wake of Atlanta shootings

“We’re gonna last it out maybe until early afternoon,” said Meggs who was battling the wind with a vibrant purple tarp over her booth. “Supposedly there is some more weather coming in the early afternoon, but this is the first year it’s ever been two days. It’s always been just Saturday, so Sunday is kind of a bonus.”

Meggs was one of the only quilters there on Sunday. Not only did she have quilts for people, but also cats. Some felines even broke in to warm up and play with the catnip-laced works Saturday night.

“Some cat must have broke in here last night and found himself a little drug house,” said Meggs laughingly. “Well, at least he left his prints.”

Meggs has been attending the event for seven years and she plans on attending next year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.