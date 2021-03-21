Two Special Olympic friends speak about World Down Syndrome Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day, and two friends with this disability formed a lifelong bond.

Anne Kessler and Becky Richter are the type of friends that do everything together they met over a year ago at the bowling alley and things have kicked off ever since.

“It’s been amazing to hang out with her even on Fridays I go to her house and we always have fun together,” said Richter

Don’t let them fool you they’re both very competitive and that shows through their time in the Special Olympics. From Anne winning over 200 medals and traveling to Japan for the World Games to Becky winning plenty of medals herself, competing in bocce ball, swimming, and horseback riding just to name a few, but they both agree their favorite sport is bowling.

Related Story: Basketball team assists opposing player with Down Syndrome have his shining moment

They also work together at Kenny’s Place which is a nursery that provides adults with disabilities an opportunity to practice daily living skills.

Richter said she’s been working there for a while and asked Anne to join along, " I told Anne about it now she’s with me and everything I’m glad that’s she’s doing it with me.”

The two also want to remind people, that when talking about those with disabilities, language is crucial.

“We don’t use the r-word in Special Olympics because it’s not what we want and we need to continue to spread the word not to use the word,” said Kessler.

An important word they used today was inclusion and they would like everyone to make people different than you to feel included.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.