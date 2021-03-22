Advertisement

Alimony reform legislation back at Florida capitol

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Major changes to the state’s alimony law are on the table at the State Capitol.

Legislation heard Monday afternoon in a Senate Committee would end permanent alimony and set in law formulas for how much and how long a spouse would make or receive payments.

Deborah Favata-Shultz, a physician from Apollo Beach, has been paying alimony for 17 years.

“I’ve paid alimony as long as we were married,” said Shultz.

Under proposed sweeping changes, alimony would no longer be permanent, but limited to half the time of the marriage.

“I am 68 years old. I want to retire. I don’t know how I am going to do that if I have to keep paying him this money,” said Shultz.

Senate Sponsor Joe Gruters said alimony will also end at retirement.

“This doesn’t end alimony. It just ends permanent alimony. But on top of that, you still get 50 percent of all marital assets,” said Gruters.

TRENDING STORY: Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games

Under current law, alimony only ends when a spouse gets remarried or a court agrees, but this legislation ends alimony if someone is getting substantial support like living with someone who is helping pay the bills.

“What happens is that they just will never remarry because it’s not in their best interests. And ultimately, it’s cheating the system,” said Rep. Anthony Rodriquez, who is sponsoring the bill in the House.

The Florida National Organization for Women has fought the changes for a decade.

“That woman will be punished for staying home and taking care of the children, while her husband is out advancing his career, and then casting her aside,” said Barbara DeVane with Florida NOW.

The legislation does make it easier for either spouse to go back to court to seek a modification, up or down.

The bill also says there is a presumption spouses will share children equally.

Similar ideas were vetoed by then-Governor Rick Scott in 2013 and again in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Update: Bradford County woman in distraught after stabbing sister to death, facing first-degree murder charge
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

Latest News

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would create a permit...
Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley wants to require public school students to begin the day with...
State Sen. Dennis Baxley withdraws controversial financial aid bill, introduces substitute bill
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball...
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home