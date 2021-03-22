Advertisement

Car accident leads to gas leak in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -A gas leak caused dozens of people to evacuate their homes in Starke Sunday evening. According to Starke police, a car crashed into a home on West Weldon Street, near Orange Street.

That car struck a gas line, causing a natural gas leak. About 40 people were forced to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to UF Health Shands in stable condition. The gas leak is fixed and people were allowed to return to their homes a few hours later.

