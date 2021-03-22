Advertisement

Duke Energy donates $100,000 towards new Florida Museum exhibit

By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Duke Energy has donated $100,000 toward a new exhibit that the Florida Museum will start building in 2022.

The new exhibit titled “The Story of Florida Water” will include pieces such as a glass-bottom boat experience and even simulated weather patterns.

Duke Energy’s donation will go toward a “water lab.” Dorothy Pernu, the company’s Community Relations Manager for Alachua and surrounding counties, said both Duke Energy and the Florida Museum share similar goals when it comes to natural resource education.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested for molesting child

“When ‘The Story of Florida Water’ exhibit came to our attention, it was a natural collaboration. We both have a passion for improving our natural resources and bringing light to that and for educating our students in the future,” said Pernu.

Darcie MacMahon, the Director of Exhibit and Public Programs, described the company’s contribution.

“They decided to sponsor the water lab, which is one of the galleries inside the exhibition and it will dive deeply into the subject of our aquifer and how we can prevent issues with the aquifer and our drinking water,” said MacMahon.

The new exhibit will be replacing the “Northwest Florida” exhibit which had been at the museum for about 20 years.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Update: Bradford County woman in distraught after stabbing sister to death, facing first-degree murder charge
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

Latest News

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would create a permit...
Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley wants to require public school students to begin the day with...
State Sen. Dennis Baxley withdraws controversial financial aid bill, introduces substitute bill
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball...
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games
February home sales
February home sales