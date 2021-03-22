Duke Energy donates $100,000 towards new Florida Museum exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Duke Energy has donated $100,000 toward a new exhibit that the Florida Museum will start building in 2022.

The new exhibit titled “The Story of Florida Water” will include pieces such as a glass-bottom boat experience and even simulated weather patterns.

Duke Energy’s donation will go toward a “water lab.” Dorothy Pernu, the company’s Community Relations Manager for Alachua and surrounding counties, said both Duke Energy and the Florida Museum share similar goals when it comes to natural resource education.

“When ‘The Story of Florida Water’ exhibit came to our attention, it was a natural collaboration. We both have a passion for improving our natural resources and bringing light to that and for educating our students in the future,” said Pernu.

Darcie MacMahon, the Director of Exhibit and Public Programs, described the company’s contribution.

“They decided to sponsor the water lab, which is one of the galleries inside the exhibition and it will dive deeply into the subject of our aquifer and how we can prevent issues with the aquifer and our drinking water,” said MacMahon.

The new exhibit will be replacing the “Northwest Florida” exhibit which had been at the museum for about 20 years.

