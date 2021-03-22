Florida gas prices hit three-year high, average $2.91 per gallon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida gas prices are at a three-year high.

According to AAA, Floridians are now paying $2.91 per gallon, which is the highest average price since May 2019.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State have increased by more than 70 cents since the beginning of the year and 30 cents since the start of March.

The AAA says the price increase is due to optimism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means more people would be hitting the road and boosting fuel demand, coupled with less global supply. The good news is that the price at the pump should ease very soon.

“Gas prices could soon begin to slip lower,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It’s unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it’s an indication that lower prices should be on the way.”

The most expensive gas prices in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.01), Fort Lauderdale ($2.93), and Miami ($2.93), while the least expensive is found in Punta Gorda ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton ($2.87), and Pensacola ($2.88).

Local Gas Prices:

Alachua $2.920

Bradford $2.905

Clay $2.891

Columbia $2.882

Dixie $2.863

Gilchrist $2.870

Levy $2.912

Marion $2.917

Putnam $2.896

Suwannee $2.899

Union $2.867

The national average is $2.89.

For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

