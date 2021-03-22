Advertisement

Florida gas prices hit three-year high, average $2.91 per gallon

According to AAA, Floridians are now more at the pump since May 2019.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida gas prices are at a three-year high.

According to AAA, Floridians are now paying $2.91 per gallon, which is the highest average price since May 2019.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State have increased by more than 70 cents since the beginning of the year and 30 cents since the start of March.

The AAA says the price increase is due to optimism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means more people would be hitting the road and boosting fuel demand, coupled with less global supply. The good news is that the price at the pump should ease very soon.

“Gas prices could soon begin to slip lower,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It’s unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it’s an indication that lower prices should be on the way.”

The most expensive gas prices in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.01), Fort Lauderdale ($2.93), and Miami ($2.93), while the least expensive is found in Punta Gorda ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton ($2.87), and Pensacola ($2.88).




Local Gas Prices:

  • Alachua $2.920
  • Bradford $2.905
  • Clay $2.891
  • Columbia $2.882
  • Dixie $2.863
  • Gilchrist $2.870
  • Levy $2.912
  • Marion $2.917
  • Putnam $2.896
  • Suwannee $2.899
  • Union $2.867

The national average is $2.89.

For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

