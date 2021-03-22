Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida has increased capacity at outdoor events.

In guidance with UF Health, Florida is shifting its physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet for outdoor sporting events beginning this week. With these new guidelines, capacity at Gators baseball, softball, tennis and track events on the Gainesville campus will expand - increasing from an estimated 1,700 fans to approximately 3,000 for baseball, and from around 500 fans to approximately 850 for softball.

Here is ticket information provided by the UAA:

“Updated capacity plans for non-ticketed outdoor Gators Athletic events, including tennis, lacrosse and track and field will be announced at a later date,” said the UAA in a press release. “Baseball Ticket InformationA limited number of reserved seats will be available due to the reduction in distance requirement. Baseball ticket holders that purchased mini plans for the 2021 season, will have the option to purchase additional reserved seats for the next 10 games on a single-game basis, beginning Thursday, March 25.

“Those games include Mercer, the Ole Miss series, Stetson, FAMU, FSU and the Missouri series.All other season ticket holders can purchase reserved seats to those games beginning Monday, March 29. General public sales will remain the day of the game for reserved seats, while general admission tickets will be sold for all remaining games to anyone beginning Tuesday, March 30

“For those who are softball ticket holders that purchased mini plans for the 2021 season, additional reserved tickets will go on sale Wednesday for all remaining games.General public sales will remain the day of the game for reserved seats, while general admission will be sold for all remaining games to anyone beginning Friday, March 26.”

Masks will still be required, except when actively eating or drinking, for these events, however.

