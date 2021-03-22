Gainesville Health and Fitness: Turn your workout into a dance party with Zumba

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can ditch the “LBs” by dancing!

“Everyone that comes says it’s my therapy,” explains Gainesville Health and Fitness Zumba Instructor, Mariadela Ramirez. “It doesn’t feel like a workout, it feels like a party. And it’s not only good for your body but it’s good for your soul. We do salsa, merengue cumbia, reggaeton, but we can do any music from all over the world.”

Don’t let the sound of Zumba psyche you out. The focus is not on the reps or evens the steps. Zumba is all about having fun!

“Enjoy it,” exclaimed Ramirez. “Every single thing. even when you mess up which is not messing up it’s improvising, just enjoy it, because I do it all the time. Some days you want to go hard and some days you want to go slow. So that same step you have high impact you can move it to low impact, so it just depends on how you’re feeling that music and that step.”

And you can dance off the doubts too because no dance experience is needed for this full-body workout.

“Anyone can do it,” said Ramirez. “I’m there to guide you. You have the verse with one step, the chorus with another step, so if you keep progressing through the song it gets repetitive, so you are definitely going to get that step.”

During a one-hour Zumba class, you can burn at least 400 calories and up based on the intensity that you dance at. Zumba classes at GHF are either taught in the group fitness room or in the basketball courts.

“It’s more like between your legs, your core, and we definitely do a lot of squats so that booty is definitely going to get a workout,” said Ramirez.

And not only does GHF cover your workouts, but they also have COVID-19 precautions in place.

Ramirez explained, “GHF has not only invested so much in trying to keep everything thing safe and clean, but when you come people are very respectful of the space as well.”

Zumba classes are taught throughout the week at GHF’s Main Center, Women’s Center, and Tioga Town Center. Visit their website at ghfc.com for their full class schedule, or give them a call at 352 -377- 4955.

This segment is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

