Lawn-care app launches for Gainesville residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spring is here and so is a lawn mowing service app that could make it easier for Gainesville residents to social distance while keeping up their lawn.

The Nashville based GreenPal app will now allow Gainesville lawn professionals to connect with homeowners, free of cost, and it’s user friendly.

“They enter in the address of the property they want serviced and also the day that they want it done,” said Gene Caballero. “What that’ll do is alert all the pre-screened vendors in the area.”

The app, similar to Uber or Airbnb, also allows residents to read reviews on lawn-care companies.

Co-founder Gene Caballero said there is a high demand in the Gainesville area.

“We saw a high number of consumer sign ups earlier this month and so we knew Gainesville was a market we wanted to launch as soon as possible,” said Caballero.

While in a pandemic, Caballero said the contactless service will be a valuable addition to the community.

“They never have to meet with the vendor if they want to and likewise with landscaping professionals,” said Caballero. “So, no longer do they have to knock on the door to get paid or send out an invoice.”

To have your company listed, you must show previous work and have the required equipment.

Caballero said, with only being in Gainesville for a week, GreenPal has 40 to 50 lawn-care professionals signed up.”

“Around 50-100 homeowners have already signed up for the platform in the Gainesville area,” said Caballero.

For more information on how to sign up, Click Here.

