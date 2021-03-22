Nearly half of Ocala’s free trees are gone, but more are coming soon

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Electric Utility has given out nearly half of its available free trees.

The utility received the allotted 300 trees through the Arbor Day Foundations Energy-Saving Trees program. Last year due to COVID-19, the program was run through a website to help ensure distancing and this year they are doing that same thing.

The utility started giving out the trees on Mar. 17 and just five days in less than 200 trees are left. Ashley Dobbs, the Marketing and Communications Manager for the city, says the event always gives out trees quickly.

“We always find that its super popular. People request trees. So far online, we’ve had 129 trees requested already. We typically always run out of them,” said Dobbs.

If you are a customer of the utility and want to get your hands on either a Dahoon Holly or River Birch, register at this website.

If you are unable to get one, Dobbs says that there will be another event in April where more trees will be given away.

“Also during our Earth Day Fest, which happens every year in April, we hand out trees there as well,” said Dobbs.

The Earth Day Fest will take place at Tuscawilla Park, located at 829 NE Sanchez Ave in Ocala, on Apr. 24.

