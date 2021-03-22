Advertisement

Ocala Electric Utility gives away trees for Arbor Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking to add some green to your yard, a free tree could do the trick.

Ocala Electric Utility is giving away 300 free trees to customers as part of the Arbor Day Foundation project “Energy-Saving Trees.”

Director of Ocala Electric Utility Eric Weaver encourages the project by noting, “This program benefits the environment and can help customers save money on their energy bills.”

Ocala residents can go online to reserve their tree and learn how much energy they would save by planting one.

Trees are available until May 31st.

For the link to reserve a tree, click HERE.

