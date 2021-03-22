Advertisement

One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead after he reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

Panama City Beach police responded to the call Sunday evening at Sunrise Beach Resort. They say he jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials say the man is in his 20s. It is unknown at this time if he was a local or from out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Update: Bradford County woman in distraught after stabbing sister to death, facing first-degree murder charge
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

Latest News

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would create a permit...
Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley wants to require public school students to begin the day with...
State Sen. Dennis Baxley withdraws controversial financial aid bill, introduces substitute bill
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball...
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home