The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/22

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is set to release home sale numbers Monday, and the question is: will the market stay hot?

TV20 reported earlier this month that buyers are suffering from a lack of available homes to buy. Now, potential home buyers are keeping a close eye on the upcoming inventory numbers.

On Tuesday, the Alachua County Commission will review a proposal to change the name of the Alachua County Criminal Courthouse to honor the late Judge Stephan Mickle.

If the name change is approved, funds from the county reserves would have to be used to pay for signage and other costs associated with a name change.

On Friday, spring will have sprung on the University of Florida campus with the 22nd annual spring plant sale.

The sale is hosted by the Environmental Horticulture Graduate Student Association, and will run through the entirety of the weekend.

