University of Florida officials respond to claim they’re targeting conservative student groups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials responded to a claim that they’re targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates.

A FOX News report on Saturday stated three conservative groups, Turning Point USA, The Network of Enlightened Women and Young Americans for Freedom were suspended for violating UF’s covid-19 policy, despite social media posts from a group showing and encouraging people to wear masks at an outdoor event on campus.

University of Florida officials are responding to a claim that they're targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates.

However, UF officials said in a statement the group’s activities are being temporarily stopped rather for failing to register the event and people not wearing masks.

The statement also mentions one person at the event, who officials said should be isolating due to COVID-19 exposure, but instead was present, not wearing a mask and not social distancing.

We’ve reached out to the student groups and the university for comment but have not heard back.

You can read the full statement from UF here.

