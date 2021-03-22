Vice President Harris stops by vaccination site, food pantry during Jacksonville visit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vice President Kamala Harris was is in the Sunshine State on Monday afternoon as part of the ‘Help is Here’ tour.

One of the focal points of her visit is COVID-19 vaccines.

During her visit, Harris toured the FEMA supported vaccinated site. Harris told White House pool reporters that her mission is to encourage people to receive the shot.

“I’m here to emphasize the importance of vaccination and getting the vaccine. When it is your turn, you got to get it,” said the vice president.

“Regardless of what we are talking about in terms of the variant, one thing is for sure, get vaccinated when it is your turn,” she added. “You are much more likely to avoid contracting COVID, much less having severe symptoms or hospitalization or death. In fact for all of them we are talking about 100% avoidance of hospitalization and death.”

The vice president says along with vaccination, it is important people wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance when possible.

Local Representative, Al Lawson of Florida’s 5th congressional district joined the vice president for her tour.

”She and President Biden understand the burden COVID-19 has placed on so many families in our community, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Lawson in a statement.

Harris hosted a round table with leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida’s food pantry and warehouse after her visit to the vaccination site.

This is the vice presidents’ first trip to the area since the November election.

