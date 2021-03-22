WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after pulling a gun on a cop, who had just given him a ride home.

WATCH | Intoxicated #FloridaMan points gun at @ocalapd officer after he gives him and his girlfriend a ride home from the bar. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/DRWuJwD8rB — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 22, 2021

Ocala Police officers arrested Trevor Henderson on Friday just before 1 a.m..

OPD Officer Jordan Decker gave Henderson and his girlfriend a ride, after they appeared heavily intoxicated walking around the downtown square and headed home.

After dropping the pair off, the officer heard a loud noise from the house and saw commotion through a window. According to the report, the woman appeared to be pushed up against the door window, blocking the front door.

When the officer knocked on the door the 32-year old man pointed a gun at the officer’s face. The officer grabbed the gun and wrestled Henderson to the ground. Henderson was asked to drop the gun several times before the scuffle, however, refused each time.

“Officer Jordan Decker, he is one of our newer officers over the last couple years. He’s very, very good. Never had any bad incidents or anything, and I know he was really shook up after this incident and he kept re-playing it in his head, but he’s doing okay,” OPD Public Information Officer Corie Byrd said.

Henderson was released from the Marion County jail on Sunday.

